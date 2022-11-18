Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 23,649.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 283,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,196,000 after purchasing an additional 282,136 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,237,000 after purchasing an additional 271,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $51,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $183.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $316.88.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.74.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

