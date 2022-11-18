Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) PT Lowered to $0.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $0.60 to $0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $1.90 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.05 to $0.65 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.20 to $0.70 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.89.

VNTR stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Venator Materials has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 114.2% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,340,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 714,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 9.6% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,207,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 106,073 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 154.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 345,694 shares during the period.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

