Venus Metals Co. Limited (ASX:VMC) Insider Barry Fehlberg Purchases 90,000 Shares

Venus Metals Co. Limited (ASX:VMC – Get Rating) insider Barry Fehlberg bought 90,000 shares of Venus Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,600.00 ($8,456.38).
Venus Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.44.
About Venus Metals
See Also
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Venus Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.