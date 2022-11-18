Verge Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $36.29 million and $374,011.71 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,653.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00376748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00116964 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00795069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.28 or 0.00626149 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00237735 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,170,425 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.