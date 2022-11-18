Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $38.52. 455,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,078,824. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

