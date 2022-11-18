VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Price Target Cut to €61.50 by Analysts at Societe Generale

VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €66.00 ($68.04) to €61.50 ($63.40) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VGPBF. Barclays downgraded shares of VGP from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of VGP from €260.00 ($268.04) to €180.00 ($185.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

VGP Stock Performance

VGP stock remained flat at $73.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.61. VGP has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $302.00.

About VGP

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. It leases its properties to tenants in the logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. The company also provides property management services; asset management services related to corporate administration, financing, business planning, reporting, budgeting, management of tax and legal affairs, controlling, etc.; project management and leasing services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, and greenery maintenance services.

