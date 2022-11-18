VirtualMeta (VMA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.09

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. In the last week, VirtualMeta has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $61.36 million and approximately $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02668398 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

