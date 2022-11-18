Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Evercore ISI

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.89.
Vivid Seats Price Performance
NASDAQ SEAT opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30.
Vivid Seats Company Profile
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
