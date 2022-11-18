Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Vontier Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VNT stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. Vontier has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Vontier

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vontier by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vontier by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

