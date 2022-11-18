W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.25-$5.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $79.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,575. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 168.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after acquiring an additional 97,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,595,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 142,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,952,000 after acquiring an additional 338,941 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.