W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $593.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $540.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Articles

