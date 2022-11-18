W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $572.83.
W.W. Grainger Stock Performance
Shares of GWW stock opened at $593.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $540.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06.
W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.