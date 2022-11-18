Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $83,000 Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,771.4% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PGX opened at $11.82 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

