Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $111,000 in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIW opened at $80.56 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

