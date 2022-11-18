Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $134,000 in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,991 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $45,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CQP opened at $55.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 103.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

