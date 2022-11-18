Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $56,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $72,620,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,961,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $52,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $94.61 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

