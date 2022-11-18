Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $52.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $56.04.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,472,483 shares of company stock worth $195,303,719. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

