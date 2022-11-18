Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 234 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $309.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $179.96 and a twelve month high of $318.38.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

