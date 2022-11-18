Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054,946 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $128,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 16,302 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,567,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE WMT traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.26. 138,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,048,946. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 708,063 shares of company stock worth $95,960,162. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.