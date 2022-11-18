Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 708,063 shares of company stock valued at $95,960,162. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $149.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,946. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $404.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

