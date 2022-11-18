Waltonchain Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $15.58 million and approximately $655,823.54 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002654 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00569957 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.06 or 0.29688125 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.
About Waltonchain
Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,263,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,287,800 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
