Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 175.70 and a beta of 0.88.
WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
