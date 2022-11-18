Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 175.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

