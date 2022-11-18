Watchman Group Inc. Buys 3,685 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Watchman Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Up 0.1 %

GNRC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.53. The stock had a trading volume of 28,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,770. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $463.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.21.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Generac to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.