Watchman Group Inc. Buys 65 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.0% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Accenture by 5.6% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,723,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Accenture by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,351. The company has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.92. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

