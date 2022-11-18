Watchman Group Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 285,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,951,828. The firm has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $207.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

