Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 21,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 268,289 shares.The stock last traded at $1.63 and had previously closed at $1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $104.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waterdrop

(Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.