WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0538 on Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. WAX has a market capitalization of $122.29 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,791,102 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,271,454,250.203925 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05355704 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,514,921.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

