Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $208.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.38.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

