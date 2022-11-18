Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 370.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,306,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 741,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 332,142 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,542,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,432,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 225,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 91,113 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIZD opened at $15.21 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37.

