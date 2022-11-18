Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $744,000 in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $52.76 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57.

