Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,351,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,712,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $586,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51.

