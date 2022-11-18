Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 68.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $17.08 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.