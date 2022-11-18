Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WBS. Compass Point decreased their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Webster Financial has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

