Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Motus GI (MOTS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Motus GI (NASDAQ: MOTS):

11/17/2022 – Motus GI had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $5.00.

11/15/2022 – Motus GI had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Motus GI had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $2.25.

11/14/2022 – Motus GI had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Motus GI Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 57,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,301. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Motus GI by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

