Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance
EOD opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $6.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.