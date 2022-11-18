Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

EOD opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 173,492 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 88.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 66,810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 44,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 292,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 28,928 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

