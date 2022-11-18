Wells Fargo & Company Boosts New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target to $45.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.
New Jersey Resources Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources Company Profile
New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.