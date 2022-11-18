Wells Fargo & Company Boosts New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target to $45.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Comerica Bank raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

