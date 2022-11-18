WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Reaches $1.52 on Top Exchanges

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. WEMIX has a market cap of $371.41 million and approximately $30.38 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00009115 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00571213 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.23 or 0.29753562 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX was first traded on August 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 1,055,882,690 coins and its circulating supply is 244,277,876 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 1,055,882,690 with 244,277,876 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.52168194 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $70,372,541.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

