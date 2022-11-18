Werner Enterprises, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10.

WERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth $287,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

