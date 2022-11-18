Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.90.

WDO opened at C$9.02 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.43 and a twelve month high of C$16.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.14.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

