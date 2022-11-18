West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Reduced by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST opened at $221.93 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

