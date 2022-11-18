Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $214.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.56 and a 200 day moving average of $197.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

