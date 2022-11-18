Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Southern by 78.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,524 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Southern by 81.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,639 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

