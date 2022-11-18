Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,945 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Lumentum worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ LITE opened at $55.47 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

