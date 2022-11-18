Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ecolab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after acquiring an additional 532,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104,282 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ECL opened at $147.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.78. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.82.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.