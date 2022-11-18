Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.33 Million Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.08% of West Fraser Timber worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 684.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $1,748,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $1,114,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $1,935,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFG. Raymond James lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

Shares of WFG opened at $82.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.94. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 5.11%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

