Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI opened at $73.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.84.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

