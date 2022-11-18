Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.11 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,069 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of UGI worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in UGI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after acquiring an additional 522,707 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,779,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,671,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in UGI by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,063,000 after acquiring an additional 456,937 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in UGI by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,936,000 after acquiring an additional 812,208 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of UGI opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.