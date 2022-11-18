Westpac Banking Corp Makes New $7.56 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 155,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

