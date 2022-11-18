Westpac Banking Corp Sells 128 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.46.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

PRU opened at $106.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.32 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

