WhiteCoin Market Cap Reaches $42.58 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.58 million and $700,420.65 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00035110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00372705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025435 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001133 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003236 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018145 BTC.

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

