William A. Furman Sells 20,000 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $784,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 283,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

See Also

